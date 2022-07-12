COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are at an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South 22nd Street.

Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police said department helicopters are searching for suspects in the area.

No further information is available at this time.