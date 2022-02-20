COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a vehicle they were in was shot at by an unknown person Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call on the 1800 block of Artane Place at approximately 3:37 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a shooting scene but no victims.

Officers were then sent to an area hospital for multiple walk-in shooting victims, who told police they were sitting inside a car on Artane Place when someone walked up to the vehicle and fired several rounds into it, hitting two of the three people inside.

The two people inside the vehicle who were shot are expected to survive their injuries. The third person was not injured.

The victims were identified as a 28-year-old woman and two 27-year-old men. Police did not specify which ones were shot.

Anyone with any information is expected to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.