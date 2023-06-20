COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been shot and taken to area hospitals after an altercation north of Downtown, the second time the area has been subject to a shooting in 24 hours.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of North 4th Street near Weinland Park. Officers found two men, ages 29 and 29, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was shot in both feet and was taken to Grant Medical Center. The other had a gunshot wound in the right thigh and was taken to OSU Main hospital. Both victims are listed in stable condition

An officer at the scene said there were witnesses and believes there are two suspects involved, however a CPD incident report revealed zero witnesses or suspects. Detectives found 22 spent casings in the alley east of an apartment complex behind North 4th St.

It is the second shooting on this street in 24 hours after a man was found shot dead and lying next to an Italian Village business dumpster Monday morning, about a half of a mile south from this morning’s incident.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective Gunther at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).