COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting during a robbery in east Columbus earlier this week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 7:30 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Bairsford Drive on the report of a robbery with two victims shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found a pregnant female and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were robbed at gunpoint by approximately eight suspects, when they were shot.

Both victims were stable when they were taken to an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.