ABOVE: Raw video of Columbus police evacuating Easton Town Center Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently on the scene of what they are considering an active situation at the Easton Town Center after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the initial call for the incident was received at approximately 6:14 p.m. near the AMC theater and Lululemon store on The Strand.

The two shooting victims were taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital, one in life-threatening condition and the second in critical condition. It is not clear which of the two victims has died.

Police said officers are currently evacuating the town center and that it remains on lockdown, meaning no one is getting into the center.

It is not known if any suspects have been taken into custody.

NBC4’s Cierra Johnson, who was at the scene when the incident started, said she was evacuated from the AMC Theater by officers carrying rifles.

Also at the scene, NBC4 anchor Matt Barnes said the entire town center was evacuated, with lots of people running without being told what was happening. He said he heard a Columbus police helicopter flying overhead and that crime scene tape was set up near the LEGOLAND store on Easton Town Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.