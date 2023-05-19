COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, including one teenager, in separate shootings Thursday, one on the northeast side of Columbus, the other east of Downtown.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police were called to the 1600 block of Pembroke Avenue and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. Police are investigating the shooting, but do not have any suspects or motive as to why the shooting occurred.

A few hours and a few miles north, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. Just after 6:30 p.m. officers discovered a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The man was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition. Witnesses told police that an unknown vehicle was driving through the area with one or more suspects firing shots from the car.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding either incidents to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).