COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two people they said stole a large amount of merchandise from a Macy’s store in the Easton Town Center.

On Jan. 24 at approximately 6 p.m., a man and a woman were attempting to steal a large quantity of merchandise from the store when Macy’s loss prevention tried to stop them.

Police said the suspects then assaulted the store employee and fled the store. Police said the pair left the scene in a green Honda CRV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspects released by police.

Suspects wanted in connection with a robbery of the Macy’s store in the Easton Town Center on Jan. 24, 2022.

