A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people who died Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible murder/suicide have been identified.

Columbus police said Monday that Adrianne Collins, 37, and Jermaine Levert, 46, died at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Lake Club Court, which is off of Brice Road north of its interchange with Interstate 70 on the Far East Side.

Officers, who were called out about 9:30 a.m., found Collins and Levert dead inside an apartment of gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the two dead at 9:32.

Police said initial investigation revealed one of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, but the update Monday said that investigators are still waiting on lab results to “determine the circumstances.”

Collins and Levert lived in the apartment together, police and neighbors told NBC4.