Columbus police respond to a shooting on Atcheson Street on May 12, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Mike Klug)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, one of whom died just half an hour later, according to emergency dispatchers.

Columbus police responded to a 1:30 p.m. shooting call on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street, dispatchers said. Medics transported one person in “serious” condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. The second person — who was grazed by a bullet — was transported in stable condition.

As of 2:30 p.m., Columbus police had not shared information including the ages of the victims or any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC4 online and on our app as we learn more.