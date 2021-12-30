COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for suspects after two people were shot at while driving through a Hilltop neighborhood.

Police say the two were traveling in the 500 block of South Wheatland Avenue about 10 p.m. Wednesday when their vehicle was from shot at from an alley.

The driver was struck in the left elbow. The only passenger in the car was not struck. The driver went several blocks before stopping to contact police and then being taken to a hospital.

Police were not immediately certain how many shots were fired or how many suspects were involved. Anyone with information may contact Det. Tommy Bischoff at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.