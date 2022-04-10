COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting at two people following an argument in southeast Columbus, per police.

CPD states that officers went to OSU East Hospital a little after 3:00am Sunday on reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the two victims, a 42-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, per CPD.

Police report that the victims said they were in a parking lot at a business located in the 3700 block of S. Hamilton Rd. with the alleged suspect, 47-year-old Willie Sullens.

The victims stated that Sullens and the male victim got involved in an argument, per police.

Following the argument, Sullens grabbed a gun from his vehicle and fired multiple times as the victims began to drive away, according to Columbus Police.

Police state the male victim got a minor wound and is expected to recover.

Sullens is charged with the 301st and 302nd counts of felonious assault in Columbus in 2022.