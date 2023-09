COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the University District on Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

(NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

Columbus police responded to a shooting call just before 2 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 17th Ave. Medics transported one person to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and another to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, an emergency dispatcher said.

Columbus police had not shared any information on a possible suspect as of 3:20 p.m.