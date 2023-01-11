COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged with murder in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week.

According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, were charged on Monday with the death of the child.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled on Wednesday that the child’s death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.

Columbus police responded to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street on Monday at approximately 6:27 p.m. for a report of an infant not breathing. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m.

At the hospital, doctors told police the child had numerous broken bones, some of which had started healing, and that the right leg had an acute fracture. Court documents state that during interviews with detectives, both Dawson and March said they were not sure how the boy received so many injuries, saying the other three-year-old children in the home may have been the cause.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Dawson, March, or the infant.

Online records did not show either Dawson or March having been booked into the county jail as of Wednesday evening.