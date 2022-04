COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took two people to Riverside Hospital after an accident on I-71 near Polaris.

According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 6:45 that an accident had happened, on the northbound lanes of the freeway, between a vehicle and a motorhome.

Medics took two people to the hospital. One person was in stable condition, the other in critical condition, dispatchers said.