COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard.

CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of shoes. After taking the shoes, police say the two left the store in a Green SUV. A surveillance photo of the suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4035.