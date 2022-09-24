COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious.

Police say on September 16 just before 6:45 p.m., two men inside a light tan Jeep Wrangler were following the victim to a business near Parsons Avenue and Williams Road.

After the victim walked away, one of the suspects got out of the Jeep, walked towards the victim and punched him twice, knocking him unconscious. Both of them drove away from the scene.

Police provided photos of the two suspects. You can see them below. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-1433.

Columbus police are looking for two men who they accuse of following a 47-year-old man in south Columbus and punching him till he was unconscious. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)