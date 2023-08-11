COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury on Thursday indicted two central Ohio men, one of whom has since been arrested, for their alleged roles in a string of armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service workers, according to U.S. Southern District of Ohio Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Westerville resident Cameron Newton, 19, and Columbus resident Thierno Bah, 20, are accused of robbing letter carriers at gunpoint of their keys on at least four occasions between December 2022 and May 2023. A pistol-whipping during a May 11 robbery left a USPS worker injured, according to a news release from Parker’s office.

Parker first filed charges related to the incidents against Newton after the May 11 incident. Those charges included unlawful possession of a U.S. Postal Service Key and possession of stolen mail, according to court documents.

Around that time, the Friday news release said federal investigators searched Netwon’s home — where they found a stolen USPS key, stolen mail, numerous prepaid cards with different names, checks that had been stuffed into a toilet bowl, and a handgun, among other items connected to the charges.

Newton is facing nine felony charges, according to court documents. The federal court has not yet listed what exact charges Bah is facing. The unlawful possession of a U.S. Postal Service Key charge alone can come with a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The string of robberies was not the first instance of central Ohio postal workers being robbed at gunpoint. In April, a pair of men were arrested and charged federally for allegedly waving a gun at a letter carrier and stealing his keys in Dublin.