COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus police officers were injured in a crash on the northwest side of the city Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and Bethel Road.

Columbus police said the officers’ cruiser was struck by another vehicle while driving through the intersection.

Both officers were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not release information on any other injuries.

Columbus police cruiser that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Bethel and Sawmill roads Sunday, Dec. 12.

