COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pair of murder suspects in Columbus were issued identical bond sentences at their respective arraignments Tuesday morning.

Hassan Abdalla and Heather Taylor were each handed $750,000 bonds, told to stay away from the victims’ families and are next scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Hassan Abdalla (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Abdalla, 20, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Said Arbo, who was found shot dead inside a residence at the Wedgewood apartment complex on the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive. The shooting occurred just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday night and Arbo was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m.

It is the ninth shooting, third fatal, at the Hilltop complex over the last nine months. This year alone there have been reports of 23 felony-related incidents at the complex, including shootings, robberies, and assaults.

Abdalla called Columbus police Monday morning to turn himself in.

Taylor is also charged with murder after she allegedly shot her boyfriend accidentally on April 21. Taylor told police she thought the victim was an ex-boyfriend attempting to break into her apartment.

Heather Taylor (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

When police arrived at the residence on the 3700 block of Knightsway Lane in the Glenbrook neighborhood, they found 41-year-old Antron Pointer had been hit with gunshots, which were fired from inside the apartment and through a window.

Pointer was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition after being hit with shots through a window. He was pronounced dead on Friday at 9:38 p.m.

Taylor, 39, was initially charged with felonious assault but the charges were amended after Pointer’s death.