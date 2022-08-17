Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang.

On Sept. 16, officers went to the 5500 block of Floral Circle South just before 5:45 p.m. in the Hardesty Heights neighborhood and found Persang in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. After being taken to Doctors West Hospital, Persang was pronounced dead.

Columbus police later identified the suspects as Tahir Said and Hanut Abdulle, who scheduled to meet with Persang on Sep. 16. Police say Said and Abdulle shot Persang during that meet-up.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Said, 20, and Abdulle, 19. They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Tahir Said (left) and Hanut Abdulle (right) have arrest warrants issued for the shooting death of Bryce Persang.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrests of Said and Abdulle.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.