Two men shot while driving on I-71 South

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrived at Riverside Hospital around 1:34 Sunday morning on the report of two men who walked in with gunshot wounds.

The victims told police that they were driving southbound on I-71 near Morse Road when someone shot into their vehicle.

Both men were struck in their right legs and are stable, according to police.

There’s no description of the car or suspects involved in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

