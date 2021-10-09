COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Woodley Avenue at approximately 5:02 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered two victims, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both suffering gunshot wounds.

According to the victims, they were inside a vehicle when the shooting happened. As they were leaving the area, they were hit by gunfire.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.