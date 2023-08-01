COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a shooting late Monday night at a northeast Columbus apartment complex.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the Garden Apartments Complex on Plum Creek Drive at 11:52 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found two people who had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. while the second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim was pronounced dead later in the morning.

Police said persons of interest are in custody.