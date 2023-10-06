COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One out of two juveniles were hospitalized after being shot at in the east side of Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police said that at 1:39 a.m. two juveniles, ages unknown, were traveling on the 700 block of Elizabeth Road in Eastmoor when an unknown suspect fired at their car several times. One of the victims was struck in the leg and the driver took them to an area hospital.

The injured victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive their injuries.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.