COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal crash where two juveniles were killed Saturday night on the west side of the Ohio State University campus.

CPD said that at 11:17 p.m., a Chevrolet with five occupants, including two juveniles, was driving north on Carmack Road approaching the West Lane Avenue intersection. The Chevrolet failed to stop at a red light and hit a Honda with two occupants that had entered the intersection from the east, per police.

The two juvenile passengers inside the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:33 p.m. while the three others inside the vehicle went to local hospitals to recover from various injuries. The driver and passenger of the Honda were also taken to local hospitals to recover, per police.