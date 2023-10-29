COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed and two others were injured after being hit by a car Saturday night in the South Linden neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, an adult and three juveniles were crossing the Cleveland Avenue and East 25th Avenue intersection at 7:08 p.m. Police say the pedestrians were within the area of the intersection crossing Cleveland Avenue and stopped in the middle of the road.

A Hyundai Accent was driving north on Cleveland Avenue at the same time and hit all four people in the roadway. All three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with two being pronounced dead and a third that remains listed in critical condition. The adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable, per CPD.

The driver and passengers in the Hyundai were not injured in the accident. Police have not disclosed the ages of the victims at this time.