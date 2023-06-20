COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Both victims, whose ages were not released by the sheriff’s office, were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

There is no information on what led to the shooting, and the sheriff’s office said it is still being investigated.

This is the second shooting involving young people Tuesday night. The first was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court. Two juveniles, one in critical condition, were also taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.