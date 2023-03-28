COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in southwest Columbus near Galloway.

Columbus police officials confirmed to NBC4 that a crash occurred at the intersection of Norton Road and Chanwick Drive, resulting in two drivers sustaining injuries.

Those two people were taken to Grant Medical Center with one person in critical condition and another in stable condition. Police did not indicate if any other people were injured from the crash.

No further information is known at this time.