COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

One victim was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while the second victim was taken in stable condition to Grant Medical Center.

There is no further information available at this time.

The shooting happened at the same location where a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Oct. 12. A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder for that shooting. Two days before the fatal shooting, a 24-year-old man was shot trying to break up an argument.