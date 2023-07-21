COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Friday shooting on the west side of Columbus has left two victims hospitalized.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were hit in a drive-by shooting around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Nationwide Boulevard in the Lincoln Park West neighborhood, near Georgesville Road. Emergency crews took both victims to an area hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say if it had identified or arrested a suspect as of 2:30 p.m., but said detectives remained at the scene.