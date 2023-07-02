COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured, one critically, in two separate shootings Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, the first shooting happened at approximately 10:41 p.m. on the 3200 block of Oaklawn Street.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The second shooting was reported at approximately 10:52 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road.

One victim was taken in a stable condition to Mount Carmel East.

There is no further information available in either incident.