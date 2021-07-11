Two injured in two separate shootings in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings in north Columbus Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:32 a.m. when a 22-year-old female victim walked into St. Ann’s Hospital.

The victim told police she was trying to retrieve her car keys from a parked vehicle near a Chipolte restaurant on East Dublin Granville Road when she was shot.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her left leg and foot and shrapnel wounds to her right leg. She is in stable condition.

The second shooting took place at approximately 8:37 a.m. on the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The 21-year-old male victim told police he was sleeping when he was shot.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his jaw and right arm. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.

