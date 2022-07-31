COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus.

Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road.

The victim in that shooting was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

A short time later, a second shooting was reported at approximately 8:26 p.m. near the intersection of North Hague Avenue and Ridge Avenue in the Hilltop section of the city.

The victim in that shooting was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police did not have any suspect information available on either shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.