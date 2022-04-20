COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a stabbing near downtown Columbus Wednesday night.

Columbus police officers responded to the area of North 20th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue at approximately 10:12 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital, while the second was taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

One person is being held in connection with the incident, Columbus police said.

No further information is available at this time.