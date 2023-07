COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in the South Side section of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police dispatchers, the shooting happened at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Parsons Avenue and Siebert Street.

One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the second was taken to Grant Medical Center. The conditions of both victims are not known at this time.

Dispatchers did not have any further information.