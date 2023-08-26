Scene of a double shooting on Ontario Street in Columbus on Aug. 26, 2023. (SEN LI/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday evening.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of Ontario Street at approximately 6:45 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center while the second victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, both in a stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police dispatchers did not say what led to the shooting.