COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Columbus.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 that officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place in South Franklinton just before 3:30 a.m. and found two people injured from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center with one reportedly in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

No further information is known at this time.