COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street.
One person was taken to Ohio State University East Hospital in stable condition.
A second shooting was reported a few minutes later at a McDonald’s restaurant on the 1000 block of Alum Creek Drive less than a mile away.
One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
Police said officers found a vehicle with its rear window shot out at the Kroger scene. As of 8:15 p.m., the McDonald’s was closed.
There is no indication that either shooting took place inside either of the businesses.
There is no other information available at this time.