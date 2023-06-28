COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night near Bicentennial Park in Downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:55 p.m. near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and West Rich Street.

One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while the second was taken to Grant Medical Center. Both victims were listed in a stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.