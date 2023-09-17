Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other Sunday night in the Linden section of the city.

The first shooting was reported on the 2100 block of Ontario Street at approximately 8:32 p.m., according to Columbus police dispatchers.

Police said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in a stable condition.

The second shooting was reported about 1/2 mile away on the 1300 block of Republic Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m.

A victim in that shooting was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, also in a stable condition.

Police dispatchers did not have any suspect information in either shooting and could not say if the shootings were related.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.