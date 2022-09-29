COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police.

1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor

Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken by medics to a hospital in stable condition.

CPD state they are looking for a black Chrysler that was seen driving west near the crime scene. No further information is known at this time.

2:00 a.m.: Woman shot while inside Central Hilltop home

Roughly 30 minutes later, CPD officers were sent to the west side of town where a woman was shot in the leg inside a home on the 130 block of South Burgess Avenue.

Police say she was taken to a hospital in stable condition. In its initial investigation, police state four people rushed the home and shot the house multiple times after numerous shell casings were found outside.

No further information is known at this time.