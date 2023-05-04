COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are in stable condition following separate shootings Thursday morning in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the first call came in at 2:05 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of East 20th Avenue near Jefferson Avenue in South Linden. Officers found one person shot, who was taken to an Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim, a 15-year old boy, told police that he was hanging out with friends when he heard gunshots. He was struck by a bullet in the buttock, ran to a nearby house and called for help.

The shooting, in which police have yet to name a suspect, is the first in Columbus’ sixth zone. Zone 6 encompasses all of Linden, as opposed to earlier this year when police split up its coverage of Linden between multiple zones.

A second shooting occurred at 2:55 a.m., when police responded to reports of a shooting on the 200 block of Clarendon Avenue in Central Hilltop. Officers said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and one person was detained.

The possible suspect was involved in a minor crash after the shooting, which police are still investigating. That person was not injured.