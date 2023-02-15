COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured, one critically, in two separate shootings Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police said one victim was found near the intersection of Elaine Road and Dundee Avenue at approximately 5:12 p.m. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A second shooting was reported at about the same time on Waverly Street, about two miles away from the location of the other shooting. The victim of that shooting was also taken to Grant and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not have any further information available as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.