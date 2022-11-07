COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and a second injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 2000 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The second victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Police at the scene said a verbal altercation outside a home may have led to the shooting.

There is no further information available at this time.