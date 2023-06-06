COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and a second injured in a shooting Tuesday night on the north side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 4800 block of Glendon Road at approximately 10:36 p.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

The second victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.