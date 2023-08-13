COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the north side of Columbus.

Columbus police responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:07 p.m. near Covington Road and Tacoma Road in the Salem Village section of the city, a police dispatcher said.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition. The dispatcher said a second person was taken from the scene by medics, but did not have information on their condition.

There is no further information available at this time.