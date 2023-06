Columbus police on the scene of a double shooting on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court at approximately 7:54 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Both victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in a stable condition, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.

Columbus police on the scene of a double shooting on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Columbus police on the scene of a double shooting on the 4400 block of Le Marie Court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.