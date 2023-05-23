COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, one critically, after a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:47 p.m. on the 900 block of East 20th Avenue, Columbus police said.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, while the second was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is the second double shooting in the city in less than 12 hours. Police responded to the Wedgewood Village Apartments at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, where a man and a woman were found shot. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.