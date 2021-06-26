One person killed, two injured in separate early morning shootings

Columbus

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the scene of two shootings Saturday morning, one of them fatal.

Columbus police say one person was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. at a shooting on the 4000 block of Larry Place.

This is the 97th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

As police investigate that scene, they’re also looking into a shooting on North Wilson Road in the Hilltop that injured two.

Part of a strip mall in the area is cordoned off with crime scene tape Saturday morning.

One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The other self-transported to Ohio Health.

We will have more on this latest shooting as it becomes available.

