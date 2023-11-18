COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus.

A police dispatcher said a call was made just before 4 a.m. regarding a shooting at South Burgess Avenue. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and had them transported to local hospitals.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center while the other was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center. Both victims are in stable condition, per a police dispatcher.